Guggenheim Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $180.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.64.
Walmart Stock Performance
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,672,677. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
