Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.93.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE TV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 777,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,804. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after buying an additional 6,781,893 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,446,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 92.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,737,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,441 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,138,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,137,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.