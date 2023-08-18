Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.17. 933,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $18.52.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 478,516 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

