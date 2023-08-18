Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.17. 933,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $18.52.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Galicia
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.