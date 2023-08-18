Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAC. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

PAC stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.73. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.87. The firm had revenue of $487.62 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 33.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $2.1661 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

