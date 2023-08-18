Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Grifols Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Get Grifols alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 59.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 71.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.