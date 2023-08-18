Grey Street Capital LLC Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. Franco-Nevada comprises about 1.8% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $135.23. The stock had a trading volume of 396,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,647. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.70. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.23.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNV. CSFB decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

