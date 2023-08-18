Grey Street Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,131 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 44,101 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 26,547 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. 8,070,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,008,285. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.55.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,715,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,397.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,715,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,921 shares of company stock worth $29,383,184. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

