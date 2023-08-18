Grey Street Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DFIC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,418 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

