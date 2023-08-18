Grey Street Capital LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.4% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,565,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,518 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 519,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,385,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

