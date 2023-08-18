Grey Street Capital LLC Invests $356,000 in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 75,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 325,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 72.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 410,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. 4,425,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,787,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

