Grey Street Capital LLC Invests $339,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,881. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.83. The firm has a market cap of $305.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

