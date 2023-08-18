Grey Street Capital LLC Buys Shares of 18,316 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. 937,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.41. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $35.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

