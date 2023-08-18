Greenridge Global Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFHFree Report) – Analysts at Greenridge Global upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Barfresh Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 83.88% and a negative return on equity of 218.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRFH opened at $2.10 on Friday. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

