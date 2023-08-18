Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition alerts:

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TETE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. 2,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,268. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.