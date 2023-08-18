Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.38 Billion Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.15. 55,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,992. The company has a market cap of $970.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

