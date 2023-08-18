Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 489,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,407 shares during the quarter. Churchill Capital Corp VII accounts for about 7.2% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII were worth $49,685,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 802.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 63,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 300.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter valued at $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

CVII traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.40. 169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.