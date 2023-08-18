Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,892,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of StoneBridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,935,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 851,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 1,540.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,384,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,220,000 after buying an additional 1,300,202 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,582,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 28.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneBridge Acquisition alerts:

StoneBridge Acquisition Price Performance

APAC remained flat at $10.95 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,470. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

StoneBridge Acquisition Profile

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.