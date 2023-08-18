Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,113,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.07. 144,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,576. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.49. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $101.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

