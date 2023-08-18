Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $794.12 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,689,140 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.