Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.85 Billion in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,714,000. Kernel Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNL. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,982,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after buying an additional 712,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 267.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 1,615.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 471,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,163,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 359,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 240.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 389,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 275,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $891,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 677,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kernel Group Price Performance

Kernel Group Company Profile

Shares of KRNL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,495. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

