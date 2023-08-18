Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $632.50 Million in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,498,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 26 Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,786,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $7,046,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 375,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADER traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.15. 119,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,272. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Insider Activity

26 Capital Acquisition Profile

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 36,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $404,997.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.