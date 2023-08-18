Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,223 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,433,000 after buying an additional 1,270,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $52,577,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $23,585,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 542.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 243,300 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $78.42. 472,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.