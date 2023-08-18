Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,334,846,000. Kinetik accounts for 2.6% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,234,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 2.3% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 145,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNTK shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Kinetik Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KNTK stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,196. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.63.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.93%.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

