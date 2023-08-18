Grady Summers Acquires 1,429 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) Director Grady Summers bought 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $14,933.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,430.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.63. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 77.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,770,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after buying an additional 770,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 61.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

