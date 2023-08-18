Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. 2,617,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,847. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

