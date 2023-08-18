Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

