Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLNG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.88.

Golar LNG Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,252. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,524,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,900 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $30,655,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $23,863,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Featured Stories

