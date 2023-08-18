Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,283,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 1,500,443 shares.The stock last traded at $3.27 and had previously closed at $3.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $692.88 million, a PE ratio of -54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $837.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

