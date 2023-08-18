Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOGO. Northland Securities cut their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Gogo from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of GOGO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.17. 674,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,432. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.35. Gogo has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 76.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

