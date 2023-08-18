Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOBGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $207.00 to $209.00. The stock had previously closed at $162.98, but opened at $166.40. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Globant shares last traded at $176.87, with a volume of 101,204 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLOB. StockNews.com lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Globant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Globant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Globant by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.61 and a 200-day moving average of $167.29. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

