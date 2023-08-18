Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.56

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.56 and last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 727327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average of $63.63.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,515,000 after buying an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,073,000 after buying an additional 1,814,125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,897,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 37,224 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.