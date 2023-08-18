Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Acquires 11,843 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $135,839.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,125,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,806.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Shares of GWRS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.84. 246,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.00 million, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Water Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 9,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

