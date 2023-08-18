Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.89

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $10.60. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 221,233 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $392.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This is a boost from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.55%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 103.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

