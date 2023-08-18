Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Shares of GLAD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 351,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,885. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $394.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 44.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLAD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 255.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 41,638 shares during the period. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

