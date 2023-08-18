Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 3.7%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.87. 615,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,934,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 38,007.78% and a negative return on equity of 84.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

