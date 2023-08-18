Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of Genie Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,974. The stock has a market cap of $403.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.38. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 12.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genie Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

In other news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,614,000 after buying an additional 920,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genie Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Genie Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 108.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 200,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 259.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 251,291 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

