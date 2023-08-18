Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GNK. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.40.

GNK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.14. 254,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $19.84.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 419.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

