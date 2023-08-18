Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Tops $5.13

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $5.13 or 0.00019193 BTC on exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $768.88 million and approximately $631,442.90 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018352 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,718.29 or 1.00043720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.15665102 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,379,456.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

