Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 292,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,651.0 days.

Shares of GBERF stock opened at $538.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $541.04 and a 200-day moving average of $549.65. Geberit has a one year low of $408.56 and a one year high of $575.37.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

