Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 292,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,651.0 days.
Geberit Price Performance
Shares of GBERF stock opened at $538.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $541.04 and a 200-day moving average of $549.65. Geberit has a one year low of $408.56 and a one year high of $575.37.
About Geberit
