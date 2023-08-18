GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $10.23. GDS shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 235,046 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

Get GDS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GDS

GDS Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $350.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.89 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 7.8% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,072,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GDS by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 407,742 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 56.9% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 304,363 shares during the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.