Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Update

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 395,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 345,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Gatos Silver Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GATO stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 31.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,702,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 51.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,881,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 636,914 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,054,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 608,932 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 3,449,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 576,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 55.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 493,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

