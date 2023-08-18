Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Update

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 395,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 345,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Gatos Silver Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of GATO stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.49.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.
