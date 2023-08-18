Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.5% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $73.86. 1,959,843 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

