Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $494,964,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.80. The stock had a trading volume of 679,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,377. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $98.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.77.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2759 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

