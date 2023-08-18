Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

PFE stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,319,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,319,246. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

