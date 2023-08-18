Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Payden & Rygel grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 165,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 521,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,416,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.14. The stock had a trading volume of 757,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,697. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

