Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2,439.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 246,909 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.81. 80,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

OTTR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

