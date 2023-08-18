Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 307,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 50,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 268,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,122. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3021 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

