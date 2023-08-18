Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 16,310 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,445,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,381,000 after buying an additional 260,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,676,000 after purchasing an additional 907,715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,769,000 after purchasing an additional 702,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,673,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,397,000 after purchasing an additional 402,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $43.17. The stock had a trading volume of 172,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,432. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

