GAP (NYSE:GPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPS. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Get GAP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPS

GAP Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is -374.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the second quarter valued at $122,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in GAP by 235.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.