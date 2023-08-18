Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $2.97. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 677,934 shares.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $739.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52 and a beta of -0.59.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

