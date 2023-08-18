Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $2.97. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 677,934 shares.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $739.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52 and a beta of -0.59.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.39%.
Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.
